Christian school student killed after crashing vehicle into tree

A student at a Cobb County private school is dead after the vehicle she was driving veered off the road and into a tree on Monday.

Kathleen Carol Sutz, 18, of Acworth was killed in the crash that happened around 2:15 p.m. on Rutledge Lane in Paulding County.

Police say Sutz was heading home from school when her vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Sutz was a senior at North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw.

Todd Clingman, head of North Cobb Christian School, says the school day started with a two-hour assembly to remember Sutz.

"You know, she's in lunch, like an 18 year old girl would be, and loving life with her friends. Then a couple of hours later, you get a phone call that she's gone," said Clingman. "One of my unbelievable observations is the number of kids waiting in line to give their condolences to Mr. and Mrs. Sutz and what kid does that? The lengthy conversations. It wasn't just a quick hi and bye."

Clingman released this statement regarding her passing:

"Our school family gathered this morning for a powerful time of worship and celebration as we remembered Kathleen Sutz, a senior at NCCS. Kathleen's parents and younger sister Jacqueline, a junior at the school, were here with us. It was a special time of prayer and looking to God's Word for peace and comfort during this time.

Kathleen came to North Cobb Christian School as a 5th grader. She was a member of our Visual Arts Academy and well-known for her love of travelling. Kathleen was a wonderful friend and dearly loved by all who knew her. She will be remembered by her friends and our school community as very creative, loving, thoughtful, and as someone who always made herself available to others. We take great joy in knowing that Kathleen had placed her faith in Jesus Christ. We take great hope as we consider the promise of the gospel message."

Kathleen is being remembered as an active member of the school's Visual Arts Academy and for her love of traveling. On campus, there is a rock that students and families are allowed to paint for special occasions. It hasn't been painted over since Kathleen's 18th birthday in December.

Pastors from nearby churches and other staff members at the school are serving as grief counselors.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.