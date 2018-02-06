Christian school student killed while driving home from school

Students at North Cobb Christian School are mourning the death of a classmate who died in a car accident after her car left the roadway on her way home from school Monday.

Kathleen Carol Sutz, 18, of Acworth was killed in the crash that happened around 2:15 p.m. on Rutledge Lane in Paulding County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Sutz's vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Sutz was a senior at North Cobb Christian School in Acworth.

Todd Clingman, North Cobb Christian's head of school, told CBS46 News he was stunned to hear the news of Kathleen's passing.

"You know, one minute she's in lunch like an 18-year-old girl would be and loving life with her friends. Then a couple of hours later, you get a phone call that she's gone," said Clingman.

Clingman released this statement regarding her passing:

"Our school family gathered this morning for a powerful time of worship and celebration as we remembered Kathleen Sutz, a senior at NCCS. Kathleen's parents and younger sister Jacqueline, a junior at the school, were here with us. It was a special time of prayer and looking to God's Word for peace and comfort during this time.

Kathleen came to North Cobb Christian School as a 5th grader. She was a member of our Visual Arts Academy and well-known for her love of travelling. Kathleen was a wonderful friend and dearly loved by all who knew her. She will be remembered by her friends and our school community as very creative, loving, thoughtful, and as someone who always made herself available to others. We take great joy in knowing that Kathleen had placed her faith in Jesus Christ. We take great hope as we consider the promise of the gospel message."

On campus, students are reminded of Kathleen as they walk past a large rock on campus that students and families are allowed to paint for special occasions. It just so happens that no one had painted over the rock since Kathleen's 18th birthday in December. "Happy 18th, Kathleen," it reads.

Also, students used colorful chalk to decorate Kathleen's parking space with messages. "Heaven gained an angel," one of the messages reads.

“Last night, kids just wanted to be together and they wanted to console each other and encourage each other," said Clingman, "so they kind of organically showed up last night and painted and decorated her parking space.”

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

