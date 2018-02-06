Chase ends with crash that kills driver, child

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office released dash cam video form a pursuit involving one of their deputies that ended with a fatal crash. A ten year-old child was one of the people killed.

It happened Saturday around 7:45 p.m.

A deputy pulled over 30-year-old Billy Frazier for driving 69 miles per hour in a 45 mile her house zone. At first, Frazier complied and pulled over into a parking lot. However, as the deputy started to get out his car to approach the vehicle, Frazier's car sped off. The deputy followed him.

"Based on the driver's reckless driving and the fact that the deputy was able to see the driver as the only occupant of that vehicle, the pursuit was allowed to continue for approximately three miles," said department spokesperson Sgt. Jesse Hambrick, who added the chase lasted about 2 minutes and 40 seconds.

The deputy chased Frazier's car as it weaved in and out of traffic. Hambrick said his colleague did not know there were four children in the car when the pursuit began.

Before the deputy was able to conduct a P.I.T. maneuver, Frazier's car ran a red light and struck a tractor-trailer that was driving through the intersection.

"The car literally went underneath the trailer and it came out the other side. It was a very, very bad accident," said Hambrick.

The car caught on fire and when deputies ran up to it they discovered there were children inside. Deputies pulled three children from the back seat, ages 3, 5, and 6. They were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. Investigators said it didn't appear any of the children were wearing seat belts or were in car seats.

Frazier was killed along with his front passenger, 10-year-old Quemontae Frazier.

Investigators later discovered Frazier was driving with a suspended license and was on probation and had a stolen handgun with him. They say he also possessed with the intent to distribute a large amount of prescription medications, ecstasy, cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Sgt. Hambrick said a review of the pursuit found the deputy acted within the department's policy. He said had the deputy known there were children in the car, he likely would not have chased it for speeding and reckless driving.

Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

