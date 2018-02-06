Bus company operating without license leaves dozens stranded

Dozens of stranded travelers are furious Tuesday after a local bus service took their money and left them at the curb.More >
Dozens of stranded travelers are furious Tuesday after a local bus service took their money and left them at the curb.More >
Decatur Police are looking for the person responsible for fatally striking a pedestrian with their vehicle and then fleeing the scene.More >
Decatur Police are looking for the person responsible for fatally striking a pedestrian with their vehicle and then fleeing the scene.More >
The male suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle when he was confronted by a resident, according the authorities.More >
The male suspect was attempting to break into a vehicle when he was confronted by a resident, according the authorities.More >
Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.More >
Police say a man died after he was found shot in a DeKalb County home late Thursday.More >
CBS46 uncovered new information Friday about one of the largest illegal tire dumps in metro Atlanta, located on state property.More >
CBS46 uncovered new information Friday about one of the largest illegal tire dumps in metro Atlanta, located on state property.More >
Erica White, the Austell woman accused of giving her 2-year-old child a lethal dose of codeine, was found guilty on all counts on Monday, including malice murder and felony murder.More >
Erica White, the Austell woman accused of giving her 2-year-old child a lethal dose of codeine, was found guilty on all counts on Monday, including malice murder and felony murder.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
Students at North Cobb Christian School are mourning the death of a classmate who died in a car accident after her car left the roadway on her way home from school Monday.More >
Students at North Cobb Christian School are mourning the death of a classmate who died in a car accident after her car left the roadway on her way home from school Monday.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >