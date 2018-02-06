Bus company operating without license leaves dozens stranded

Dozens of stranded travelers are furious Tuesday after a local bus service took their money and left them at the curb.

They say it happened with a business called Wanda Coach located in the North Hills Shopping Center in Chamblee.

Some angry travelers lashed out at a metro Atlanta bus service Tuesday after learning that Dekalb County cited them for operating illegally.

"You knew yesterday that nobody should be here, but you took people's money yesterday and you're still open today and people are still coming."

Wanda Coach on Chamblee-Tucker Road has been cited a half a dozen times this year by code enforcement for operating without a license and failing to close their business.

So, CBS46 dropped by the business, but no one was working behind the counter. Moments later, customers spotted the woman who sold them tickets sitting in her car in the parking lot.

"I’m very shocked because when I got here I thought everything was legit and everything like that," said Kenneth Jackson.

Another employee showed up and accused us of taking a bribe from his competitor.

Wanda Coach: "The Panda Bus give you money under the table?"

Adam: "Then why did you continue to operate even after being cited?"

Wanda Coach: "We closed down already."

Adam: "You sold tickets to these people."

And then the same employee turned the camera on us after we exposed his actions.

Adam: "What are you going to do to fix this problem?

Wanda Panda: "We fixed that one, we fixed that one. We refunded the money for everyone."

"I’m glad I got my $80 back and I hope that everybody else gets their money back also because it was an inconvenience for all of us," said Jackson.

County officials tell CBS46 they will be taking the business to court in two weeks and they didn't just lock their doors because they want to give them due process.

