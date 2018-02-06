Fulton Co. launches review of security protocol following Bulldog investigation

The Fulton County Manager has called for a review of security protocols, and has instructed the Fulton County Police Department to review incident reports, in the wake of an exclusive CBS46 Bulldog investigation into the Atlanta-Fulton Public Library System.

Monday night, we exposed two years of county police department incident reports, highlighting troubling incidents--from homeless people hiding overnight in staff bathrooms--to an angry patron pulling out a machete--and nearly a dozen documented reports of sex related incidents.

It was May of 2017, when a man was spotted masturbating in front of the computers.

In June, a man exposed himself on the 3rd floor.

On another day; a man roaming the building with a "visible erection".

And at the southwest Atlanta branch; a man fondling himself in front of patrons.

And it gets worse. Multiple incidents of naked men in the bathrooms of Central Library, including two men in a stall together.

On another occasion, a man and woman, attempting to have sex in the stacks.

And finally, a woman, followed into a fourth floor restroom. Then followed onto the elevator; a man coming on to her sexually.

Again, the majority of these reported incidents taking place at Central Library downtown.

Late Tuesday, Fulton County released the following statement:

The safety of every Fulton County resident, including library patrons, is our first priority as a government. We certainly acknowledge that the incidents at Central Library are concerning. After learning more about these incidents, County Manager has requested that the Fulton County Police Department review incident reports as well as current security protocols, so we can make additional changes as needed. In addition, in the upcoming renovation of the Central Library, a safety-conscious design for both patrons and staff will be a key consideration.