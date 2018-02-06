Move over law in Georgia: What you need to know

Every year first responders are hurt or even killed by drivers not paying attention on the highway. The problem resulted in the move over law but not everyone follows that rule.

"It's incredibly dangerous talking about a moving vehicle traveling 35-35 miles an hour against a human body we don't stand a chance," said Chuck McPhilamy.

Marietta Police officer Chuck McPhilamy is describing the dangers law enforcement and first responders face every time they are stopped on the side of the roadway.

"It's a grim reality that we all face...that when we signed on to do the job. Hero workers have been killed within the last year fire fighter police ems," said McPhilamy.

McPhilamy says those fatalities were the result of drivers not abiding by the move over law passed by congress more than a decade ago.

According to the law, a driver must slow down or move over to the next lane where an emergency vehicle is on the side of the road. And we went to see just how familiar area resident were with the rules.

"It's when a cop is pulled over to the side you move over one lane? No I know when they have their Siren on you you're supposed to move over to the side but as far as that I've never heard of it," said one driver.

Another driver said, "I passed a police officer and he'd actually pulled me over and I had no idea about the law so you didn't move over but I do not know but I do now."

But not know the law isn't an excuse. A move over ticket can run up to $500. And in some case can result in some an even worst situation

"The driver that hit the back of the speaker went over the players and into the back telling on our police car this is the third or fourth time a police car has been totaled like this in the last year alone as well as one fire truck."

