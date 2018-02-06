Move over law in Georgia: What you need to know

Every year first responders are hurt or even killed by drivers not paying attention on the highway.More >
More than a dozen women learned self-defense this morning after the gym's instructors saw a woman on the news attacked for her purse. The assault happened in a parking deck off of Peachtree Road in Buckhead.More >
A California piano teacher who moved to Marietta said her mover did $50,000 worth of damage.More >
Police are investigating an incident that involved a suspect fleeing officers that almost caused multiple vehicle accidents.More >
Erica White, the Austell woman accused of giving her 2-year-old child a lethal dose of codeine, was found guilty on all counts on Monday, including malice murder and felony murder.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.More >
Students at North Cobb Christian School are mourning the death of a classmate who died in a car accident after her car left the roadway on her way home from school Monday.More >
