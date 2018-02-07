Governor Deal outlines plan to help Georgia taxpayers

Governor Nathan Deal has announced that he's asking the House Appropriations subcommittee to accept substitutes of the previous tax reform bill, which would update the internal revenue code for 2017.

The plan would provide tax relief for Georgians by conforming to federal tax regulations.

Another part of his substitution is eliminating the jet fuel tax at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. Deal says it needs to go so the airport can be more competitive in getting more direct flights from Atlanta to cities around the world.

"There are certain retroactive provisions of the federal tax return statute that we must accept for them to take advantage of that in their 2017 returns," said Deal. "Obviously it would be beneficial to the citizens of our state and businesses to have more direct flights. However Georgia is one of few major airport hubs that still have a tax on jet fuel."

The governor says he hopes both sides move quickly on the plan.

