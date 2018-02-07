Mother convicted in death of toddler son to be sentenced

A woman convicted of killing her son more than three years ago is expected to learn her fate when she's sentenced in a Fulton County courtroom on Wednesday.

Erica White, 45, was found guilty on all counts on Monday, including malice murder and felony murder in the death of 2 year-old Tyrael McFall in 2014. White was found guilty of 16 charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, two counts of making a false statement, three counts of identity fraud, six counts of financial transaction card fraud, second-degree forgery and Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

As the case was in trial, shocking details came out. One of those being the fact that paramedics noticed credit card statements in the 2 year-old's name the night they responded. Prosecutors say White and her live-in boyfriend Michael Schullerman had taken out credit cards in the toddler's name.

Also in trial, details were revealed about how little Tyrael was left blind and brain damaged following a beating by his biological father.

Prosecutors say on the night of Tyrael's death, White and Schullerman went on a date and left the boy home with his adult sister. When they returned, White called 911 after seeing the boy was not breathing. He later died at the hospital.

Toxicology reports show that Tyrael died of a codeine overdose. It was also revealed that a few days before Tyrael's death, White had been prescribed Tylenol 3, which contains codeine.

White took out a life insurance policy on Tyrael just days before he died and after his death, White called the social security office to switch the bank account where his check was deposited.

White is expected to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday. She faces life in prison.

