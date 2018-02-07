APD officer caught on camera calling BLM president racist, homophobic slur

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing an Atlanta Police officer calling the president of the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta a racist and homophobic slur.

The video was posted to the Black Lives Matter Greater Atlanta Facebook page on January 26 by President Sir Maejor.

In the video, Maejor approaches two officers about two illegally parked vehicles in the area. He asks the officers if they currently work for the Atlanta Police Department. One of the officers tells Maejor to "get the f*ck away from me." After Maejor asks him to repeat what he said, the officer is heard calling him a "f*gg*t-a** n*gg*."

Maejor has since filed an official complaint with the department.

WATCH the video below (WARNING: Graphic language)

