Tornado Warning issued for western Georgia counties

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of three counties in western Georgia until 8:15 a.m.

The warning includes southwestern Paulding County, northern Carroll County and central Haralson counties.

Officials are warning residents in the affected areas to move to a basement or interior room of a sturdy building. If you're outdoors, in a mobile home or vehicle, you're urged to move to the closest substantial shelter.

Tornado Warning including Villa Rica GA, Bremen GA, Temple GA until 8:15 AM EST pic.twitter.com/TIri8Lgkbu — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) February 7, 2018

