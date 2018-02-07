Tornado Warning issued for western Georgia counties - CBS46 News

Tornado Warning issued for western Georgia counties

By WGCL Digital Team
PAULDING COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for parts of three counties in western Georgia until 8:15 a.m.

The warning includes southwestern Paulding County, northern Carroll County and central Haralson counties.

Officials are warning residents in the affected areas to move to a basement or interior room of a sturdy building. If you're outdoors, in a mobile home or vehicle, you're urged to move to the closest substantial shelter.

