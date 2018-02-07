Cat survives after being shot in head with arrow

A feline is continuing to recover after being shot in the head with an arrow and doctors say it may have been done intentionally.

Floyd the cat was nicknamed after the boxer Floyd Mayweather because of his fighting spirit.

The arrow was removed from Floyd's head after it punctured his skull. The arrow didn't penetrate Floyd's brain cavity but he still has a cracked skull.

He's being cared for by Floyd Felines and Friends in Rome, Ga.

Employees at the facility say Floyd is eating wet food and drinking water.

Although he is progressing well, doctors say he has a long recovery ahead.

A donation page has been created to help pay for expenses in Floyd's recovery.

