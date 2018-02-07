Dalton toddler named annual Gerber spokesbaby

A toddler from Dalton is this year's Gerber spokesbaby!

18 month-old Lucas Warren was chosen out of more than 140,000 entries.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” said Bill Partyka, President and CEO, Gerber in a press release. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

He will be the face of the company and will be featured on the brand's social channels. He also takes home a $50,000 prize, which his parents say will be used to help pay for his college tuition.

