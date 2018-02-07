Ellenwood man found guilty of incest

A Henry County man was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years to serve in state prison for incest.

Frank Selkirk, 40, was found guilty of incest by a jury after evidence of his DNA being found inside the female victim was reported in court. The 14-year-old victim told police she was sexually assault in 2015 at Selkirk's home.

Selkirk must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and have no contact with the victim in addition to his prison sentence.

