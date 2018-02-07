Google link to Cherokee High School website redirects users to porn website

Users searching Google for a link to Cherokee High School's website were in for a surprise earlier this week after the link provided in Google Maps redirected to a pornography website.

A spokesperson for the Cherokee County School District confirmed the error but said the school's website and server were never compromised. She explained that the issue was the website address included in Google Map's "My Business" profile for the school was changed without permission or notice to the CCSD.

The school district contacted Google immediately and had the issue resolved.

The CCSD School Police and the Cherokee Sheriff's Office are investigating to determine the identity of the person or people involved and whether any criminal or school disciplinary charges may be applicable.

