Police: Man attempts to abduct 14-year-old girl as she walks to school

Authorities have released a sketch of a man they say tried to abduct a 14-year-old female by forcing her into a vehicle as she walked to school.

DeKalb County Police say the victim, a student at Miller Grove High School, reported the incident to school officials Tuesday morning.

The male suspect drove a short distance with the victim before letting her out near the school.

Police say in 2017, three other female students reported encounters with a male fitting the description of the suspect. He is described as the following:

Black male

Between 50 and 60 years old

Bald with brown complexion

Approximately 5'4

Drives light blue mid-size SUV with partial plate beginning with RIH

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Special Victim's Unit at 770-724-7710.

