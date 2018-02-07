APD releases sketch of sexual assault suspect

The Atlanta Police Department needs the public's help identifying a man accused of sexual assault.

Police say the female victim was sexually assaulted in the 300 block of McDaniel Street SW in the early hours of January 1, 2018. The suspect is described as a black male with a dark brown skin complexion and high cheek bones who is approximately 5’ 8” to 5’ 9” in height with a slim build. He is estimated to be in his mid-thirties to early forties.

Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

