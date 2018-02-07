APD releases sketch of sexual assault suspect

The Atlanta Police Department needs the public's help identifying a man accused of sexual assault.More >
DeKalb County Police say the victim, a student at Miller Grove High School, reported the incident to school officials Tuesday morning.More >
Frank Selkirk, 40, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years to serve in state prison for incest.More >
A judge has ruled that there's enough evidence to go ahead with a trial for a man suspected of stealing a vehicle with two children inside before leaving them on the side of the road.More >
SWAT units were at a home in unincorporated Snellville, where they say a man has fatally shot himself following a standoff with officers.More >
In the early 1900's, activists in Atlanta's black community said it was time they had access to the city's library or one of their own.More >
The Atlanta Police Department needs the public's help identifying a man accused of sexual assault.More >
An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing an alleged Atlanta Police officer calling the president of the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta a racist and homophobic slur.More >
The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta is this big white building that takes up an entire city block of Peachtree between tenth and 11th.More >
Thousands of trucks travel through metro Atlanta every day and they may soon have their own highway.More >
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings Wednesday morning, for parts of seven different counties in western Georgia.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing an alleged Atlanta Police officer calling the president of the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta a racist and homophobic slur.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and EMS were dispatched to a bizarre call on Tuesday.More >
