Illegal bus service shuts down

One day after CBS46 exposed Wanda Coach for operating illegally, we discovered the business has now locked its doors and turned off the lights.

"Everyone had to complain because there were too many people bothering us," said Suni Graybeal.

Suni Graybeal owns the Watch Repair Shop next door and said it’s about time the bus service went out of business.

A CBS46 investigation found that Wanda Coach was operating three weeks after being cited by Dekalb Code Enforcement for failing to obtain a business license. We questioned Commissioner Nancy Jester about the lack of enforcement in her district.

CBS46 reporter Adam Murphy asked Jester, "Why didn’t the county do more to keep this business shut down since they didn’t have a license?" Jester responded, "I think that’s a fine question and a question for the administration, the leadership and the CEO. They have all of the power to enforce code, do the citations, so that’s a decision for them to make."

But the CEO and other top officials aren’t talking. Stating only that the county is taking Wanda Coach to court in two weeks giving them due process under the law.

Commissioner Jester believes there’s a need for more code officers and tougher enforcement, for the sake of the entire community.

"Well I’m glad they’re going to be gone and shut down," said Graybeal.

CBS46 also checked with the state Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Division and Wanda Coach was not listed as a licensed service with the state.

