Man accused of forcing teen into car while she was walking to school

After the abduction of a high school student in DeKalb County, police are warning teen girls who walk to school to be on alert.

Officials say the suspect grabbed a girl and forced her into a car Tuesday, and in December he approached high school girls at least three other times.

We spoke with one of those girls Wednesday night. She says it was a man who followed her and pulled his car right beside her.

Nariyana Grady, 14, couldn’t understand exactly what the man was saying, but was immediately terrified.

“He followed me to the school, and he basically honked his horn and waived at me,” she said.

Grady, like two other girls last December, reported what happened directly to Miller Grove High School.

“If he can follow me and he can bother me, then he can do it to other girls too,” she said.

“We are concerned about the fact that he may be trying to escalate his intentions with these young victims,” said Shiera Campbell with the DeKalb County Police Department.

On Wednesday, police say the same man forced another 14-year-old into a car while she was walking to school. The victim says the man drove a short distance before letting her out near the high school unharmed.

“For her to be able to get away from him, she was very fortunate,” said Campbell.

We spoke with girls who walk to school. They tell CBS46 they heard about what happened, but only from friends in class and not from the school.

Official say the man drives a light blue, mid-sized SUV and the license plate begins with letters RIH.

