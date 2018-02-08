Rash of robberies targeting GA Tech students continues

As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
Natalie Weaver knows there aren't many little girls like her daughter Sophia. The nine-year-old has been through enough surgeries to last several lifetimes.More >
Natalie Weaver knows there aren't many little girls like her daughter Sophia. The nine-year-old has been through enough surgeries to last several lifetimes.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and EMS were dispatched to a bizarre call on Tuesday.More >
The Anderson County Sheriff's Office and EMS were dispatched to a bizarre call on Tuesday.More >