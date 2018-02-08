Rash of robberies targeting GA Tech students continues

Another Georgia Tech student has been robbed in an off-campus attack, becoming the eighth student to be robbed in the area in just the past few weeks.

The incident happened on the 1200 block of State Street in northwest Atlanta.

The victim says he was walking down the street when he was approached by the armed suspect. A laptop and wallet were taken.

This comes just days after the robbery of a student on Snyder Street, the second such incident in that area in just a few days.

Police say there have been eight robberies of Georgia Tech students in recent weeks and comes just after a partnership between the Atlanta Police Department and Georgia Tech Police was announced.

It is also believed that the same people may be responsible for the crimes.

