Senator says proposal to split up Stockbridge may be "under the table"

A push to split up the city of Stockbridge is tearing the community apart and a state senator who represents the area says the proposal may be getting done "under the table."

Some residents want to break off from Stockbridge to form the new community of Eagle's Landing.

State Senator Emanuel Jones says he doesn't understand how the process continues to move forward without his knowledge.

"It's quite perplexing to me to see how this bill has moved without having a hearing," says Jones. "(They're) not even working with the city or reaching out to legislators like myself that represent the city."

The current budget for the city is $8 million. A decision to divide it would take $6 million.

Right now, there is no city property tax but that would likely change if the city of Eagle's Landing is created.

Check out more information on creating the city of Eagle's Landing.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.