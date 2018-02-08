Stars highlight special screening of "Black Panther"

Panther Power is pumping big bucks into metro Atlanta and some big name stars showed up at the Fox Theatre Wednesday night a special screening of the new movie.

Samuel L. Jackson and Kim Fields were just a few of the celebrities on hand for the screening of "Black Panther", a film that generated nearly $84 million in revenue for the city.

More than 3,000 Georgia residents were paid over $26 million in wages as a result of the making of the movie, which tells the story of the super hero T'Challa, king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

A quick breakdown of the money spent on the film includes:

Nearly $30 million on set decorations, productions and other supplies

$9 million on supplies like hardware and lumber

$6 million on lodging

$4 million on transportation

$2 million on catering

$750,000 on wardrobe

The movie will officially be released on February 16.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.