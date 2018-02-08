Man threatens neighbor with gun, throws brick at chihuahua

A man is facing several charges after police say he threatened his neighbor with a gun and tried to kill their dog with a large brick.

Yasund Hancock is facing two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of terroristic threats and charges of cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Police say Hancock threatened a neighbor, pulled a gun and pointed it at the victim and tried to kill the victim's chihuahua by throwing a large brick at it. The incident happened at an apartment complex on West Avenue in Gainesville.

After threatening officers, a SWAT team was brought in and negotiators were able to talk Hancock into custody.

He's being held at the Hall County Jail.

