6-year-old brings unloaded pistol to school

School and local officials are investigating after a Lamar County Primary student brought an unloaded small caliber pistol to school.

Authorities say the 6-year-old showed the weapon to a student and the student then reported to an adult the incident. The adult immediately secured the backpack and notified administrators.

School officials say the gun was never loaded, brandished or used to threaten anyone.

The Lamar County School System is working closely with the Barnesville Police Department and the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. This incident will be handled according to state and district policies by both the school system and law enforcement.

