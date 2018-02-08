Mom: Daughter forced to cut hair by father after she got highlights

An Ohio woman's Facebook post about her daughter's forced haircut has been shared over 25 thousand times and has more than two thousand comments.

Christin Johnson of Fostoria Ohio, says she treated her daughter to new hairdo which included highlights for her birthday; however, her father disapproved of the new look.

Johnson says after Kelsey's father saw her hair, he forced her to chop it all off.

Three days later, Johnson posted photos of Kelsey at a local wig shop in Toledo where she was able to pick out a wig in order to help her "feel more like herself."

