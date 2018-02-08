Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

Officials say a suspect has been shot in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. The incident occurred on South River Industrial and Forrest Park Road.More >
Authorities have released a sketch of a man they say tried to abduct a 14-year-old female by forcing her into a vehicle as she walked to school.More >
After the abduction of a high school student in DeKalb County, police are warning teen girls who walk to school to be on alert.More >
The Atlanta Police Department needs the public's help identifying a man accused of sexual assault.More >
Frank Selkirk, 40, was sentenced to 30 years with 10 years to serve in state prison for incest.More >
Officials say a suspect has been shot in an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta. The incident occurred on South River Industrial and Forrest Park Road.More >
Officials in Fulton County are trying to reduce the jail population and they think making the punishment for possession of marijuana a non-arrestable offense may help in their efforts to do just that.More >
In the early 1900's, activists in Atlanta's black community said it was time they had access to the city's library or one of their own.More >
The Atlanta Police Department needs the public's help identifying a man accused of sexual assault.More >
An investigation is underway after a video surfaced showing an alleged Atlanta Police officer calling the president of the Black Lives Matter of Greater Atlanta a racist and homophobic slur.More >
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
Chelsea Haley joined Teach for America to make a difference in a low-income school.More >
There is a new proposal to legalize marijuana in Georgia for the entire state. Right now, the bill is going through the State Senate.More >
An Ohio woman's Facebook post about her daughter's forced hair cut has been shared over 25 thousand times and has more than two thousands comments.More >
Thousands of trucks travel through metro Atlanta every day and they may soon have their own highway.More >
