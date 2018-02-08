Massive sinkhole threatens safety in metro Atlanta neighborhood

A massive sinkhole continues to threaten the safety of people in a DeKalb County neighborhood, while complaints to the county have fallen on deaf ears.

"They did something that’s causing this to happen,” said homeowner Winifred Studstill. “They don't care. If it was in their yard, they would care.”

She’s lived on Sherwood Avenue in Decatur for more than 20 years, and for the first time has a sinking feeling about where she lives.

“They said the other drain down there is beginning to do the same thing, so what am I supposed to do?” asked Studstill. “I don't want to wake up dead in a hole one morning.”

There are two massive sinkholes forming around a storm drain in her front yard, a problem she first reported to DeKalb County last year.

Studstill said she had to call 911 just to get someone to put up yellow caution tape, but even that didn’t keep her friend out of trouble.

“Fell in the hole, straight down in the hole,” said Studstill. “It came up to his chest.”

James Sinclair, 72, can laugh about it now, but at the time it was no joke.

“I was coming up here to pick up some paper, and the ground looked solid from where I was standing at because there was grass and everything on it, and I stepped up close to the cover…and I went down,” said Sinclair.

After CBS46 made one call to the county, a supervisor came out to inspect and better secure the area.

DeKalb County put up barricades Thursday and they told CBS46 they will begin repairs on the sinkhole in a couple of weeks. A spokesperson with the county released the following statement to CBS46:

DeKalb County Roads and Drainage Division placed barricades and safety tape around the sinkhole today to alert pedestrians and protect them from the hazard. The site already was scheduled for repairs during the first quarter of 2018. These repairs are scheduled to begin in a couple of weeks, weather permitting.

