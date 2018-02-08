Missing 11-year-old found safe in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Missing 11-year-old found safe in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
Police say they've found an 11-year-old reported missing in Atlanta late Thursday. 

Charles Toland ran away from home after being suspended from school, according to authorities. Police say the case was classified as critical because of the child's age.

