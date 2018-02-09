Monday funeral in Atlanta for Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson

Funeral services have been arranged for Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson, who was killed with his Uber driver when authorities say a drunken driver living illegally in the U.S. struck them along a highway.

Jackson's funeral will be held Monday at Big Bethel AME Church in his hometown of Atlanta. The 26-year-old Jackson's family says the Colts and the NFL "have lost a young and rising star - one who truly loved the game of football, and played it with a passion."

Jackson and 54-year-old-old Jeffrey Monroe of Avon, Indiana, were killed Sunday when authorities say they were struck by 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis. Monroe's funeral will be Friday in Indianapolis.

Authorities say Orrego-Savala was drunk when he hit the victims and he doesn't have a license. He was charged Wednesday with four felony counts.

Edwin Jackson's family says those wishing to honor his life can contribute to the Edwin Jackson 53 Foundation, which Jackson started to empower athletes and youth.

