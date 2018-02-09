Hall County man jailed, accused of groping teen boys

A Hall County man is facing molestation charges after police say he groped two boys in January.

James Jackson Hall III, 54, was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of child molestation and two counts of sexual battery stemming from an incident on January 31.

Police say Hall approached two teenage boys in separate locations in the New Holland area, asked them a series of questions before groping them and taking off.

A search warrant was executed on Hall's home on Indian Circle in Gainesville. He was taken into custody without incident and is currently in the Hall County Jail.

No word on when he's expected in court.

