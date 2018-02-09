Construction worker critically injured in crash along I-85

A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on northbound I-85 at the I-985 split.

Few details are known about the crash but Gwinnett Police say the worker was struck and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

The worker's identity has not been released.

GDOT reports the roadway isn't expected to fully reopen until 8 a.m.

Serious injury crash at I-85 NB at the I-985 split. Construction worker hit, critical condition.

