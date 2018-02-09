Abducted Texas child found safe in Alpharetta

A young girl who was abducted in Texas is back home with her mother after she was found safe in Alpharetta.

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety says they received a tip from the DeKalb County Police Department about the suspect, later identified as Nathaniel James, possibly being in the area. James and his child Saadiya James, were located at the Hyatt Place hotel in Alpharetta around 5 p.m. on Thursday. James was believed to be driving a stolen vehicle from Maryland.

After rescuing the girl, officers drove to Memphis, Tennessee to reunite little Saadiya with her mother.

James is currently in the Fulton County Jail awaiting extradition back to Texas.

