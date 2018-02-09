Better Call Harry: North GA man loses $200,000 to scammers

We’ve all gotten the emails: a foreign businessman is trying to invest millions of dollars.

A Nigerian prince needs your help. A missionary wants to start a church. The goal is the same, to convince you that in order to get your money, you need to wire money.

People still fall for these scams. A North Georgia man wired $200,000 to foreign scammers before his wife found out. The couple learned from a Better Call Harry report that Western Union had agreed to a settlement with the government and will return more than a half-a-billion dollars to scamming victims.

Harry visited the couple as they try to beat the filing deadline. To file a claim to receive money back from Western Union, click HERE.

