Better Call Harry: North GA man loses $200,000 to scammers

As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
A massive sinkhole continues to threaten the safety of people in a DeKalb County neighborhood, while complaints to the county have fallen on deaf ears.More >
An Ohio woman's Facebook post about her daughter's forced hair cut has been shared over 25 thousand times and has more than two thousands comments.More >
