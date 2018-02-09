Shooter identified in Locust Grove officer killing

Chase Maddox with his wife and child. (Source: Facebook)

Authorities have named Tierre Guthrie as the man responsible for shooting three law enforcement officers on Friday morning.

According to officials, one Locust Grove PD officer and two Henry County deputies were shot in a neighborhood just off of LG Griffin Road in Locust Grove, near St. Augustine Parkway.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, deputies were serving a warrant at a residence on St. Frances Court in Locust Grove. Deputies called for backup when they noticed the 39-year-old was not going to go peacefully.

A Locust Grove Police officer responded to provided aid. When the officer arrived, an altercation broke out and a shooting occurred. Two deputies and the Locust Grove officer were shot.

All three officers were transported to local hospitals, but unfortunately, the Locust Grove officer died from his injuries. He has been identified as 26-year-old Chase Maddox. Maddox has been with the Locust Grove Police Dept. for five years.

Chase Maddox with his wife and child. (Source: Facebook)

Both deputies were transported with serious injuries. One is in serious condition and is in surgery at this time, and the other is listed in fair condition. The two deputies have been identified as Michael Corley and Ralph Sidwell Callaway.

The GBI is releasing the names of the three officers in today’s Henry County shooting: Fallen Locust Grove Officer Chase Maddox, Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies Michael D. Corley (pic 2) & Ralph Sidwell “Sid” Callaway (pic 3) pic.twitter.com/8lIDp7bRYt — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) February 9, 2018

The suspect was shot and killed.

(Law enforcement escorted both deputies as they were transported to the Atlanta Medical Center.)

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.