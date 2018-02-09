Shooter identified in Locust Grove officer killing

Police say a man was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.More >
Police say a man was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.More >
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.More >
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.More >
Police say Timothy Fitzgerald Willingham, Jr. is charged with two counts of felony child molestation and one count of felony sodomy. TMore >
Police say Timothy Fitzgerald Willingham, Jr. is charged with two counts of felony child molestation and one count of felony sodomy. TMore >
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >