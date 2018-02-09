Police: Suspects wanted in connection to at least 6 thefts

Authorities are on the search for four suspects they say are responsible for at least six thefts over a four month time span in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

Each of the suspects have active warrants for their arrests. Police say they have stolen vehicles, trailers, artwork, and multiple items from storage buildings as well as have used stolen rental trucks to transport their stolen items.

All four individuals are from the Lawrenceville area. The following items stolen as well as the dates stolen include:

Dec 2017 – Jan 2018 Artwork

Jan 2018 Trailer & Landscape Equip (Storage Building)

Jan 2018 Penske Rental Truck

Jan 2018 Hyundai Sonata

Dec 2017 – Jan 2018 Household Items (Storage Building)

Oct 2017 – Nov 2017 Trailer

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

