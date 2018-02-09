Police: Suspects wanted in connection to at least 6 thefts - CBS46 News

Police: Suspects wanted in connection to at least 6 thefts

By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Gwinnett County Police Department
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (CBS46) -

Authorities are on the search for four suspects they say are responsible for at least six thefts over a four month time span in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.

Each of the suspects have active warrants for their arrests. Police say they have stolen vehicles, trailers, artwork, and multiple items from storage buildings as well as have used stolen rental trucks to transport their stolen items. 

All four individuals are from the Lawrenceville area. The following items stolen as well as the dates stolen include:

  • Dec 2017 – Jan 2018           Artwork
  • Jan 2018                              Trailer & Landscape Equip (Storage Building)
  • Jan 2018                              Penske Rental Truck
  • Jan 2018                              Hyundai Sonata
  • Dec 2017 – Jan 2018           Household Items (Storage Building)
  • Oct 2017 – Nov 2017           Trailer

If anyone knows the whereabouts of these suspects, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. 

