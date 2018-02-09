Police: Suspects wanted in connection to at least 6 thefts

Authorities are on the search for four suspects they say are responsible for at least six thefts over a four month time span in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.More >
Authorities are on the search for four suspects they say are responsible for at least six thefts over a four month time span in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
A crash along I-85 in Gwinnett County has closed lanes on the roadway and also left a construction worker hospitalized with critical injuries.More >
What police thought was a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel was actually an elaborate attempt to rob a man.More >
What police thought was a possible abduction at a Gwinnett County hotel was actually an elaborate attempt to rob a man.More >
Police in Duluth are advising residents to be careful of a scam that's making its way through metro Atlanta, targeting people's personal information.More >
Police in Duluth are advising residents to be careful of a scam that's making its way through metro Atlanta, targeting people's personal information.More >
SWAT units were at a home in unincorporated Snellville, where they say a man has fatally shot himself following a standoff with officers.More >
SWAT units were at a home in unincorporated Snellville, where they say a man has fatally shot himself following a standoff with officers.More >
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.More >
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.More >
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.More >
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
A massive sinkhole continues to threaten the safety of people in a DeKalb County neighborhood, while complaints to the county have fallen on deaf ears.More >
A massive sinkhole continues to threaten the safety of people in a DeKalb County neighborhood, while complaints to the county have fallen on deaf ears.More >