Crime Stoppers offers reward in Conyers homicide case

Crime Stopper Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for the shooting death of a Conyers man.

Richard "ATL" Green was shot and killed inside a home on Pinedale Circle Sunday, October 22. The suspect was observed fleeing the scene on foot.

If you have information regarding this case, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.