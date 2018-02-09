GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.

The request was made by Georgia State Patrol, according to a spokesperson with the GBI.

Additional information wasn't immediately provided, but a body could be seen covered up from CBS46 Chopper.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.