GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Atlanta - CBS46 News

BREAKING

GBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta.

The request was made by Georgia State Patrol, according to a spokesperson with the GBI.

Additional information wasn't immediately provided, but a body could be seen covered up from CBS46 Chopper.

This is a developing story. Check back with CBS46.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46