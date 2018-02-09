Workers start repairs on dangerous sinkhole in metro Atlanta neighborhood

One day after CBS46 exposed a dangerous sinkhole in a DeKalb County neighborhood, workers made repairs on Friday. What sounded like a neighborhood nuisance outside Winifred Studstill’s home was really music to her ears.

“I’m a happy camper right now,” said Studstill, the homeowner with the sinkhole.

Less than 24 hours after she showed us two large sinkholes forming around a storm drain in her front yard, county workers showed up to fix the problem.

“You are giving me the run around, but the news comes out here and, bam! They’re here. They could have done this a long time ago,” she said.

James Sinclair is a friend of Studstill, and was grateful no one else will fall in the 8-ft. sinkhole like he did.

“I don’t know what you told them, but it works,” he said. “It seems like when they go on the news, they want to do something, but otherwise they didn’t want to do nothing,” he said.

Workers poured concrete in the ground to stabilize the foundation of the storm drain, something Studstill believes could have been done when she first complained six months ago.

“I do believe that they see the seriousness of what was actually going on,” said Studstill. “It’s just sad that it had to get to this point.”

“Channel 46 is doing a better job than the county does,” said Sinclair.

“CBS is my best buddy,” added Studstill. “It’s my best buddy, and I truly appreciate you coming. I really do because if you hadn’t come out here, I would have still been looking at the same holes.”

The county made temporary repairs ahead of heavy rain, which is expected this weekend. They will return to make more permanent repairs in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.