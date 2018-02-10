Students sexually assaulted on school bus

Timothy Fitzgerald Willingham, Jr. is charged with two counts of felony child molestation and one count of felony sodomy. (Source: Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

A teenager accused of sexually assaulting two female high school students is in police custody and facing charges.

Police say Timothy Fitzgerald Willingham, Jr. is charged with two counts of felony child molestation and one count of felony sodomy.

The female students are 16 and 15-years-old.

School officials contacted police on February 9 when the incident occurred.

A letter to notify parents of the incident was sent to parents.

