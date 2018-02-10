Black history month film sites tour

It’s no secret anymore, many of e biggest movies and television shows in the world are made here in Atlanta, and that includes many productions with African American stars.

Next week in honor of black history month Atlanta Movie Tours is offering a special black history movie sites tour.

“What was that? Here I was walking through a movie set on my way home,” said Tour Guide Jimmi Littles, III.

Littles is passionate about his work at the King Center.

“To see his home especially after you take the tour, it just brings goosebumps. It brings a whole sense of being.”

He also takes pride in his work as an actor.

“I have a little bit of show business under my belt.”

His knowledge of black history and Hollywood makes him a perfect guide for the exclusive February 17th tour.

The Atlanta Movie Tours motor coach will also take tour guests to Atlanta City Hall and the City Council Chamber.

Not only will the five-hour tour showcase filming locations, it will also highlight sites in Atlanta tied to Civil Rights leaders and pioneers of black history.

“The movies, the history, it’s a very interesting, exciting tour.”

