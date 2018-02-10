Carjacking suspects taken into custody after shooting at officers

Two suspects shot at officers Saturday morning after carjacking a vehicle in northeast Atlanta.

The suspects stole the vehicle on Westmoreland Circle NW.

Officers trailed the suspects as they attempted to flee the scene.

The suspects fired shots at officers as they wrecked the car.

No officers were injured, and both suspects were taken into police custody.

Officers also recovered one gun.

