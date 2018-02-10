Child shot, father arrested in northeast Atlanta

An Atlanta father is facing a reckless conduct charge after his 8-year-old son was shot.

On Saturday morning Zone 1 Units responded to a person shot call in the 600 block of Cedar Avenue NW.

Once on the scene, officers discovered the child was accidentally shot when his 3-year-old sister got a hold of a handgun.

He was transported to Egleston Children's Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police are investigating how the 25-year-old father's gun got into the hands of his young child.

