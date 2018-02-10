Child shot in northwest Atlanta

Zone 1 Units responded to a person shot call Saturday morning on the 600 block of Cedar Avenue NW.

Once on the scene, officers discovered the victim to be a 9-year-old boy.

He was transported to Egleston Children's Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police are investigating how the incident occurred.

