Flood watch continues in Atlanta through Sunday night

Scattered rain will continue to impact metro Atlanta and north Georgia through Monday morning.

Alerts

A flood watch continues for all of metro Atlanta until Sunday night. Major flooding isn't anticipated, but some street flooding will be possible in areas that are prone to flooding, in addition to creeks and streams.

Remember, a flood watch means that flooding is possible, not actually occurring. If there's any flooding in your area, you'll see a flood warning.

What to expect

It won't rain in metro Atlanta non-stop, but waves of scattered rain will impact the area through Monday morning. The rain is developing ahead of a slow-moving cold front that will eventually move through the region on Monday. After the front moves through, the heavier rain will gradually move south with the front.



Click here for the latest radar.

Any storms?

While we're expecting mostly rain, an isolated storm or two will also be possible.

When will it end?

Rain will continue off-and-on through Monday morning. By Monday, scattered rain will start shifting south, although clouds and drizzle will stick around.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.