Man shot, killed in northwest Atlanta

Police say a man was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Howell Mill Road just before 7:30 p.m.

The man was found shot in the chest, according to a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.