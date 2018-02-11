Fire crews fight Hall County residential blaze

Hall County Fire Services were called to a burning house Sunday morning.

Fire officials arrived to a residence in Chicopee Village just off Atlanta Highway at 7:20 a.m.

Heavy smoke poured from the attic of a 1200-square-feet home as crews quickly worked to extinguish the flames.

No occupants were home at the time of the incident.

Three disabled smoke alarms were located in the residence, according to officials.

It is strongly advised operating smoke alarms be located on each level of a home and outside sleeping areas.

The cause of fire remains unknown.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.