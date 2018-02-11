Killer on the run, man shot at Howell Mill shopping center

A suspect involved in a deadly shooting is on the run, and police are hoping surveillance footage will help bring him to justice.

The fatal shooting occurred in a busy shopping area on Howell Mill Road in northeast Atlanta around 8 p.m.

Investigators say a man was shot in the chest in front of the “House of Fresh” store.

People inside said they heard gunshots but didn’t see what happened.

The suspect is believed to have fled on northbound I-75.

