Police searching for double shooting suspect

Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting two men Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a person shot call in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard NW and Joseph E. Lowery NW at 11:35 a.m.
Both victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.
One victim was alert, conscious and breathing, while the other is listed in critical condition.
Police are canvasing the area.
