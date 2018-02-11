Police searching for double shooting suspect

Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting two men Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a person shot call in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard NW and Joseph E. Lowery NW at 11:35 a.m.

Both victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital.

One victim was alert, conscious and breathing, while the other is listed in critical condition.

Police are canvasing the area.

Copyright 2018 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.