Three shot during overnight robbery in Decatur

Three people are recovering after being shot during a robbery at a Decatur liquor store early Monday morning.

The shooting happened just after midnight at US 1 Package on the 1900 block of Wesley Chapel Road.

Police say a three men tried robbing the business and that's when shots were fired. The owner of the store was shot in the chest while an off-duty corrections officer, who happened to be on the scene, shot the suspect in the back.

Another man was also shot. All three are expected to survive. The shootings took place outside the store.

"Speculation right now is leaning toward possible robbery related," said Lieutenant Mark Lavigne with DeKalb County PD. "The owner had come to the store at closing time and was confronted by, it appears, these three individuals. We're still trying to determine exactly what happened, talking to witnesses, trying to look at video and all that right now."

Police have three suspects in custody.

