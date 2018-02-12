Well-known activist's son fatally shot while changing flat tire

A man is dead after he was fatally shot while changing his flat tire in the parking lot of a DeKalb County business on Saturday.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the parking lot along Memorial Drive.

Police tell CBS46 News that 33 year-old Justin Edwards was tending to two flat tires when an unidentified man walked up to him and shot him 11 times.

Edwards is the son of well-known activist Joel Edwards of "Restore DeKalb". Edwards says shooting like this are getting out of control.

"These drive by shootings. These car jackings and these personal attacks on people. It's gotten to the point now where it's outrageous," said Edwards.

Edwards says Justin was on a date with his girlfriend when the shooting occurred.

The shooter remains on the loose. No suspect description was immediately available.

